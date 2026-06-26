Italy: Anti-piracy efforts seeing success

Audiovisual piracy cost the Italian economy €2.3 billion in 2025, including €902 million in GDP losses, €408 million in tax revenue and 11,100 jobs.

While 20 million Italians (37 per cent of the population) engaged in piracy, this figure is down 4 per cent from 2024 and 7 per cent from 2023, suggesting anti-piracy efforts are beginning to work, according to the latest FAPAV/Ipsos Doxa survey.

The decline is most notable among young people aged 10-14, with their piracy rate dropping to 37 per cent —the lowest recorded. Overall, over a million people have stopped pirating in the last two years.

Despite these positive trends, a significant awareness gap persists: 60 per cent of adults see piracy as a serious offence, but only 48 per cent of pirates agree. However, 72 per cent of illegal IPTV users recognise the economic harm, and 56 per cent of Italians link piracy to criminal networks.

Two years after the introduction of a new anti-piracy law, 71 per cent of adults know about it, and 62 per cent consider it effective. Increased awareness of sanctions, especially among youth, is changing behaviour, with 60 per cent now believing they are likely to be caught. Other risks, such as malware, data theft and identification by law enforcement, also deter users.

Technological tools such as the ‘Piracy Shield’, which rapidly block illicit sites, are also seen as effective by 70 per cent of adults. Over 100,000 sites have been blocked in the past year.

Movies remain the most pirated content (28 per cent), followed by TV series (23 per cent), TV programmes (19 per cent), and live sports (14 per cent), with sports piracy seeing a slight decrease, dropping from 15 per cent to 14 per cent.