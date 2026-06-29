ITV recommissions Millionaire Hot Seat

ITV has recommissioned Millionaire Hot Seat, ordering 20 new episodes of the fast-paced spin-off alongside a further 15 episodes of flagship quiz show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?.

Produced by Belfast-based Stellify Media, the Sony Pictures Television-backed indie behind the franchise, Millionaire Hot Seat debuted on ITV in January 2026. Hosted by Jeremy Clarkson, the format adds a high-pressure twist to the classic quiz as contestants compete in a fast-moving queue system, where players must answer quickly or risk being replaced by the next challenger waiting for the Hot Seat.

The first run delivered strong ratings for ITV, with performance highlights including:

● With total viewing (beyond 28 days and including repeats), the show launched with 4.3 million viewers and averaged 3.7 million viewers.

● It was the third most-watched entertainment series on ITVX this year, after Britain’s Got Talent and The Masked Singer.

The new episodes of Millionaire Hot Seat and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? will film later this year for broadcast on ITV and streaming on ITVX.

Katie Rawcliffe, Director of Entertainment, Reality & Daytime Commissioning at ITV, commented: “The Millionaire brand continues to deliver for ITV audiences and Millionaire Hot Seat has brought an exciting new energy to the format. The combination of Jeremy Clarkson’s hosting and the high-pressure gameplay has proved a winning formula, so we’re delighted to be bringing both Millionaire Hot Seat and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? back for more episodes.”

Matthew Worthy, Co-CEO of Stellify Media said: “Hot Seat adds a completely new dynamic to the Millionaire format. The pressure of the clock and the tactical ‘Pass’ create real jeopardy for contestants and viewers alike. We’re thrilled ITV audiences have embraced it and look forward to raising the stakes again in series two.”

The new series have been commissioned for ITV by Katie Rawcliffe, Director of Entertainment, Reality & Daytime Commissioning, plus Kevin O’Brien, Entertainment & Reality Commissioning Editor and David Smyth Entertainment & Reality Commissioner. The Executive Producer for Stellify Media is Kerri Reid.