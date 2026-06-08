Report: Wi-Fi 7 remains nascent in most markets

Wi-Fi is the last-mile workhorse that carries the vast majority of indoor internet traffic, supporting an increasingly dense network environment of smart home systems, enterprise IoT endpoints, and security infrastructure. While the demands of all these applications on Wi-Fi continue to diversify, the active end-user experience is ultimately governed by the device used most frequently – the smartphone.

Through this lens, Ookla has used its Speedtest data from Android devices to track the proliferation of the different generations of Wi-Fi (from Wi-Fi 4 to Wi-Fi 7) within the global installed base of Customer Premise Equipment (CPE).

In particular, Ookla examined the growth in use of 6 GHz spectrum for Wi-Fi, as well as the emergence of CPE supporting Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be), which received the Wi-Fi Alliance’s stamp of approval in 2024. Omdia forecasts that consumer Wi-Fi 7 CPE will ramp up from 3.6 per cent of the global installed base in 2025, at a CAGR of 35.2 per cent, to reach an installed base of 13.8 per cent by 2030.

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