Analysis: SVoDs reduce scripted TV commissions

The number of Scripted TV Originals ordered for production by the top six global streamers – Apple, Amazon, Disney+, HBO MAX, Netflix, Paramount+ – in the first half of 2025 fell by 24 per cent year-on-year, down from 318 first-run and renewed titles, to just 242, according to insight from Ampere Analysis. The drop reflects the streamers’ reassessment of original content strategies amid economic uncertainty. Improved visibility on tariff impact and economic outlook could ease pressure and support an uptick in the second half of the year.

This volume drop follows 2024’s stronger growth rates (up 14 per cent in H1 2024 and up 5 per cent in H2 2024). It comes after a recessionary period caused by the streamers’ reappraisals of their Originals funding strategy and the impact of the Hollywood strikes on scripted production at the end of 2023.

Although the overall industry saw an 8 per cent drop in scripted commissions (excluding these SVoDs), the top six streamers’ cuts were three times deeper, indicating a more pronounced pullback.

While all the major streamers reduced their H1 Scripted commissioning volume YOY, Netflix and Apple were least affected, down just 6 per cent and 4 per cent respectively. Amazon Prime Video made the deepest cuts, more than halving its scripted commissions.

In APAC, Amazon’s pullback was especially sharp. Commissions in India slipped to just a couple of titles in H1 2025, driving a 52 per cent regional decline in scripted output across the global streamers.

Western Europe also saw steep reductions, with volumes down 44 per cent, particularly in the Crime & Thriller genre – a key component of the streamers’ productions in the region. Scripted TV Originals in North America held steady at 95 titles, matching H1 2024 levels, while Latin America defied the global trend with a 17 per cent increase.

“Several factors underpin the reduction in H1 Scripted commissions,” advises Cyrine Amor, Research Manager at Ampere Analysis. “Primarily, the move reflects the streamers’ ongoing strategic shift in their business models post the era of ‘peak TV’. This is marked by reduced investments in Originals, a more cautious approach to commissioning decisions, and a heavier reliance on licensing in their content strategies. The uncertain economic climate and the prospect of taxation on international productions have further exacerbated these trends. Regional disparities support this picture. Ampere’s monthly data shows a brief recovery in April 2025, followed by a dip in May after new movie tariffs were announced. Greater clarity on tariffs and the broader economic outlook could drive a rebound in H2.”