Report: Broadcast and streaming revenues converge

Global data from Caretta Research highlights a stark reality for the broadcasting industry: broadcast and pay-TV are expected to lose $42 billion (€35.4bn) in revenue, while streaming is expected to grow by $93 billion (41 per cent) by the end of the decade. At the same time, traditional TV household penetration is in decline, and broadband penetration is increasing, signaling an urgent need for broadcasters to accelerate their streaming strategies.

The situation is most acute in Europe where TV set ownership is declining. The number of households with broadband access will surpass those with a TV set by 2030, enabling Wi-Fi-connected smartphones and tablets to challenge the TV set as the key devices for reaching mass audiences.

The latest media and telecoms services insights are now available in Caretta Portal to help media professionals understand the pace of the streaming transition in over 200 countries. They can now access company by company market sizing data for broadcast, pay-TV, streaming and telecoms and develop detailed strategies for whichever markets they operate in.

“Broadcast and streaming are both huge opportunities in the next five years and successful strategies need to address both audiences. Recent content sharing and cross-promotion deals between ITV and Disney, and TF1 and Netflix, show how broadcasters and streamers are starting to think outside their own apps to achieve this. These deals also put further pressure on pay-TV operators’ role as content aggregators,” commented Dan Simmons, research director at Caretta Research.

“For technology vendors the opportunity has moved past streaming enablement. To thrive, they must provide efficient solutions that help media companies manage the operational, technical and contractual complexity arising from distributing content across an increasingly wide array of partners, platforms and deals to maximise audiences,” Simmons concluded.