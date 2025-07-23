Study highlights piracy site malware risk

Among other findings, the study revealed that in the worst case, local consumers are up to 65 times more likely to be infected with malware when using piracy sites as compared to legitimate websites.

The report, Consumer Risk from Piracy in Southeast Asia, explored activity in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. Study author Dr. Paul Watters is a cybersecurity researcher and thought leader at Cyberstronomy Pty Ltd., Honorary Professor of Security Studies and Criminology at Macquarie University, and Professor of Information Systems at Holmesglen Institute.

“As this study makes clear, the risks and ramifications substantially increase for those in Southeast Asia who visit piracy sites,” said Watters. “Though efforts to curb digital piracy are ongoing, these stark results require additional action – such as smart tools and proven measures – to mitigate the relevant digital threats in each country.”

Overall, the study concluded that piracy sites—including streaming piracy platforms, P2P networks, IPTV services, scam portals, anime piracy sites, and manga repositories—carry a cyber threat risk more than 22 times higher than that of mainstream legitimate sites.

“The research findings reaffirm the extensive harms piracy networks inflict upon consumers and the economy in Southeast Asia,” said Larissa Knapp, Executive Vice President and Chief Content Protection Officer for the Motion Picture Association. “We applaud Dr. Watters and his team for their work in revealing the dangers of using these illicit sources, and we look forward to further collaboration with law enforcement throughout the region to detect these bad actors, deter future misdeeds, and dismantle unlawful operations that endanger a thriving creative marketplace.”

Other key findings include: