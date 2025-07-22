Report: Shifting media quality, performance trends

DoubleVerify (DV), the software platform to verify media quality, optimise ad performance, and prove campaign outcomes, has released its 2025 Global Insights: EMEA Report, spotlighting key advertising trends and media quality benchmarks. The report draws on over one trillion impressions across desktop, mobile and CTV environments, as well as survey responses from marketers and consumers globally.

This year’s report reveals notable improvements in global media quality, with declines in brand suitability violations and fraud rates, alongside modest gains in viewability. However, attention continues to vary significantly across regions, formats and devices, highlighting the need for advertisers to customise strategies that drive both performance and protection.

Global highlights include:

Brand Suitability : Violation rates fell 15 per cent year-over-year, with Unsuitable Category violations still comprising the majority (65 per cent) of all incidents.

: Violation rates fell 15 per cent year-over-year, with Unsuitable Category violations still comprising the majority (65 per cent) of all incidents. Fraud and Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT) : Global fraud/SIVT dropped 7 per cent year-over-year, but bot fraud increased sharply, particularly in mobile app environments.

: Global fraud/SIVT dropped 7 per cent year-over-year, but bot fraud increased sharply, particularly in mobile app environments. Viewability : The global Authentic Viewable Rate rose 3 per cent to 70 per cent, supported by industry efforts to address ‘TV Off’ issues in CTV.

: The global Authentic Viewable Rate rose 3 per cent to 70 per cent, supported by industry efforts to address ‘TV Off’ issues in CTV. Attention Metrics: APAC led all regions with a 14 per cent higher Attention Index than the global benchmark of 100, while North America trailed by 4 per cent.

“As media investments become more complex and fragmented, our insights offer a critical roadmap for advertisers seeking to reduce waste, maximise engagement, and drive tangible outcomes across the globe,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “With a deep, transparent view into media quality and performance, we empower brands to make smarter media investment decisions and deliver superior results.”

Key Trends across EMEA and the UK include:

Brand Suitability : EMEA Violations declined by 24 per cent year-over-year to 7.1 per cent, with the UK being the primary driver of the overall decrease, resulting in a 21 per cent drop in brand suitability violations in the country. Despite this improvement, EMEA has the second-highest violation rate among regions, 37 per cent higher than the global benchmark. Most incidents in EMEA stemmed from mobile web ads, with mobile web display ads specifically exhibiting a brand suitability violation rate of 8.8 per cent.

: EMEA Violations declined by 24 per cent year-over-year to 7.1 per cent, with the UK being the primary driver of the overall decrease, resulting in a 21 per cent drop in brand suitability violations in the country. Despite this improvement, EMEA has the second-highest violation rate among regions, 37 per cent higher than the global benchmark. Most incidents in EMEA stemmed from mobile web ads, with mobile web display ads specifically exhibiting a brand suitability violation rate of 8.8 per cent. Fraud and SIVT : The rate decreased by 33 per cent year-over-year to 0.7 per cent, with a notable decline of 34 per cent in the UK. This shift occurred primarily due to lower non-human data centre traffic, which decreased by more than 30 per cent, and hijacked device violations, which decreased by more than 70 per cent. Fraud/SIVT in EMEA sat 27 per cent below the global benchmark, making it the lowest rate globally.

: The rate decreased by 33 per cent year-over-year to 0.7 per cent, with a notable decline of 34 per cent in the UK. This shift occurred primarily due to lower non-human data centre traffic, which decreased by more than 30 per cent, and hijacked device violations, which decreased by more than 70 per cent. Fraud/SIVT in EMEA sat 27 per cent below the global benchmark, making it the lowest rate globally. Viewability : The Authentic Viewable Rate rose to 71 per cent in the UK, driven by gains in the UK’s mobile web display ads and improved on-screen standards.

: The Authentic Viewable Rate rose to 71 per cent in the UK, driven by gains in the UK’s mobile web display ads and improved on-screen standards. Attention Metrics: The EMEA Attention Index was 8 per cent above global norms. High engagement in desktop display ads, in-app video ads, and mobile web display ads points to optimisation opportunities. While Authentic Attention in EMEA exceeds the Global Benchmark, the UK is lagging behind the rest of the region.

Marketers in EMEA are increasingly prioritising channels such as commerce media, news and CTV. Although only 49 per cent of UK marketers currently advertise on CTV, 67 per cent of those who do not yet advertise on CTV plan to start within the next year. Meanwhile, top-performing formats, such as social media feeds and reels, are consistently exceeding campaign baselines, reflecting a broader shift toward performance-driven, digitally connected advertising.

At the same time, UK consumers are spending an average of 3.3 hours per day with online content, led by social media. But ad fatigue is rising: 45 per cent of consumers in EMEA use ad blockers, and 47 per cent of UK consumers say they’d stop using a brand if its ad appeared next to false or offensive content, reinforcing the critical need for brand suitability and context-aware media strategies.

As media investments grow more complex, DV says its regional insights provide a critical roadmap for advertisers to reduce waste, boost engagement and drive measurable outcomes in EMEA and beyond.