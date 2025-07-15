2.4m watch Chelsea win FIFA Club World Cup on 5

5’s live coverage of the FIFA Club World Cup Final on July 13th, in which Chelsea beat Paris Saint-Germain 3-0, was watched by a peak of 2.4 million viewers on the linear channel.

The entire match attracted an average audience of 1.7 million viewers on 5’s linear channel (12.7 per cent share of the available audience) – with a further 459,000 watching live coverage on 5’s streaming service.

5 broadcast 23 live matches across the tournament, as part of a partnership with DAZN – with s saying the tournament performed “above expectations” bringing in strong audiences, particularly those aged 16-34 and ABC1 viewers.

Top rating matches through the tournament included Chelsea’s opening match against Los Angeles FC, which was watched by a peak linear audience of 1.6 million; Paris Saint-Germain’s semi-final game against Real Madrid, watched by a peak linear audience of 1.2 million; Real Madrid vs Al Hilal which peaked with 1.1 million; Flemengo vs Bayern Munich, peaking with 1 million; and Manchester City vs Wydad AC which peaked with 934k.

Viewers also flocked to 5 streaming to watch live match coverage with six figure streaming audiences for the final, Paris Saint-Germain’s semi-final versus Real Madrid; and Chelsea’s opener against Los Angeles FC.

Across the 23 matches, 5’s linear coverage (on 5 and 5Action) reached over 14 million UK viewers. Coverage across the tournament attracted more viewers than the usual average for the equivalent slot for 5 linear and 5 streaming, and was also significantly up versus the average for 16-34 and ABC1 viewers.

Lee Sears, President of International Advertising and Brand Studios, Paramount Global, commented: “We’re thrilled that 2.4 million viewers watched Chelsea win the FIFA Club World Cup final on 5. The audience response to the whole tournament has been extremely positive, with viewing on both 5’s linear channel and our streaming service exceeding our expectations – especially as it’s brought a new and diverse audience to the channel. There’s a clear appetite for top-tier sport on free-to-air TV, and smart partnerships like this one with DAZN are helping us deliver something genuinely exciting for viewers and advertisers through live sport on 5.”