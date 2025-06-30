Research: Daily use of short-form social media exceeds streaming, gaming

Over 60 per cent of the global online population now watches ‘swiping’ short-form video content on platforms such as TikTok, YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels every day, according to research from Ampere Analysis.

Given the power of social media algorithms in predicting what content viewers will want to watch before they do, Ampere expects this figure to rise.

Key findings:

The algorithmic short-form swiping features of social media now score as the second-most used media format daily (63 per cent ), after generalist social media apps (73 per cent ). These usage rates exceed broadcast TV channels (47 per cent ), long-form streaming services (46 per cent ), and gaming (34 per cent ).

Sam Nursall, Senior Analyst at Ampere Analysis, commented: “Social media algorithms are responsible for the usage rates in short-form swiping across the globe. The platforms employ highly efficient apps to deliver relevant and engaging content, giving them a distinct advantage over traditional media. While broadcast television offers a range of choices for viewers, algorithmic social media knows what people are likely to want to watch before they do. With 63 per cent of the global online population consuming short-form video content on TikTok, YouTube Shorts, Instagram Reels and other platforms, the growth in viewer appetite within this relatively new medium highlights the power of these algorithms.”



