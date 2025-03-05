FreeWheel’s Strata platform integrates VideoAmp solutions

FreeWheel and VideoAmp, a media measurement company, have announced a deal to integrate VideoAmp’s advanced audience measurement and currency solutions into the Strata platform. VideoAmp’s measurement data will now be available to Strata clients, enabling more informed, data-driven decisions across US TV buys.

Strata customers will now have the ability to transact and analyse ad delivery using VALID, VideoAmp’s data and technology engine consisting of its viewership footprint, identity graph and patented clean room technology.

“This deal marks a significant milestone in our mission to build a multi-currency world,” said Josh Hudgins, Chief Product Officer at VideoAmp. “By leveraging VALID and embedding our suite of APIs directly into Strata’s infrastructure, we’re enabling agencies and brands to access currency-grade data and precise cross-platform measurement within their existing workflows.”

“VideoAmp is a growing leader in the measurement landscape; we want to ensure that Strata clients have access to the richest, most data-driven insights to make the most out of their media dollars,” added Rich Baudo, Head of Strata Revenue, FreeWheel. “VideoAmp’s measurement offerings give our buyers the ability to maximise impact and reach to better understand performance across their TV buys.”

By integrating VideoAmp’s data directly in the platform, Strata customers will be able to transact and analyse the delivery of ads based on this data asset and plan for future outcomes across their national TV buys

Horizon Media is the first agency to take advantage of this integration.