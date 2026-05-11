Joyn sees record viewership in April
May 11, 2026
In April 2026, Joyn attracted a record-breaking audience, reaching 12.5 million viewers (cumulative net reach, 3+ age group). This makes it the most successful month ever for the ProSiebenSat.1 Group’s streaming platform.
A comparison of Joyn’s growth with the April 2025 also shows positively double-digit growth: Net reach grew by 25.4 per cent, and usage volume by 28.5 per cent.
Titles that contributed to April’s success included: Wer stiehlt mir die Show? (Stealing the Show),Germany’s Next Topmodel – by Heidi Klum [pictured], game shows The Race and Most Wanted, as well as the SAT.1 perennial favourite Die Landarztpraxis (The Country Doctor’s Office) and the SAT.1 reality show Promis unter Palmen (Stars under Palm Trees).