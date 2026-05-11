Joyn sees record viewership in April

In April 2026, Joyn attracted a record-breaking audience, reaching 12.5 million viewers (cumulative net reach, 3+ age group). This makes it the most successful month ever for the ProSiebenSat.1 Group’s streaming platform.

A comparison of Joyn’s growth with the April 2025 also shows positively double-digit growth: Net reach grew by 25.4 per cent, and usage volume by 28.5 per cent.