Sharp Roku TV QLED launches in UK

Sharp Corporation, the consumer electronics brand, and streaming specialist Roku have announced the first Sharp Roku TV QLED for the UK market.

Designed to deliver premium picture quality and intuitive streaming, the Sharp Roku TV QLED model – available in a 50″ screen size – combines 4K UHD resolution with QLED (Quantum Dot) colour for vibrant, lifelike images, alongside smart features powered by the Roku TV operating system.

With the Roku TV OS built in, customers can easily stream content across thousands of free and paid Apps, all from a customisable home screen. Roku TV also offers helpful features including automatic software updates, universal search and an easy-to-use interface designed for everyday viewing.

Rob Woollard, Director of Retail Partnerships at Roku UK, commented: “We’re proud to be building on our continued partnership with Sharp as we bring a new Sharp Roku TV QLED model to the UK. Roku is focused on giving people more choice and an easy way to find something great to watch. With more UK households streaming in higher quality and upgrading their living-room set-ups, now is the perfect time to introduce this new Sharp Roku TV QLED. It combines premium picture performance with the award-winning simplicity people expect from Roku TVs.”

The Sharp Roku TV QLED model is available now at Currys priced at £349.