Crunchyroll surpasses 21m subs

Crunchyroll, the streaming home for anime content, has announced that it has passed 21 million paid subscribers from around the world. This figure is up from 17 million paid subscribers in May 2025.

“Reaching 21 million subscribers is a powerful testament to the passionate, global community that has embraced anime as a leading form of entertainment,” commented Rahul Purini, President of Crunchyroll. “We’re committed to serving this community by delivering the world’s largest anime library, offering premium user experiences, and championing the creators and studios that make this art form so extraordinary. We are immensely grateful to our fans and look forward to providing 360 experiences around anime.”

Crunchyroll offers a streaming library of anime containing more than 50,000 episodes of series, movies and specials, as well as music, and games via the Crunchyroll Game Vault.

New and returning shows currently streaming on Crunchyroll include Daemons of the Shadow Realm, Witch Hat Atelier and One Piece, with long standing fan-favourites Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Solo Leveling and Jujutsu Kaisen also available. Chainsaw Man: The Movie: Reze Arc was also recently added to Crunchyroll’s library. Meanwhile, the 10th Crunchyroll Anime Awards take place in Tokyo on May 23rd.

Crunchyroll is available in more than 200 countries and territories. In the UK, subscriptions start from £5.99 per month.