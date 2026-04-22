Spain: UTECA sues RTVE over World Cup ads

UTECA has taken legal action against RTVE over its advertising sales strategy for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, escalating a growing dispute between private broadcasters in Spain and the state-owned corporation.

Some seven weeks before the tournament begins, the association of private television networks has filed for urgent precautionary measures before the Commercial Court in Madrid. It is seeking to force RTVE to halt the sale of advertising spots to brands that are not official World Cup sponsors and to suspend contracts already signed.

UTECA argues that the policy is unlawful and amounts to unfair competition, claiming it causes “irreparable harm” to private broadcasters, whose principal source of income is advertising revenue.

RTVE has rejected the allegations, insisting that its broadcast rights for the tournament entitle it to develop commercial and advertising activity linked to match coverage. The corporation says its strategy complies with Spanish law and with criteria set by CNMC.

The public broadcaster, led by José Pablo López, has also warned it may pursue legal action of its own if what it describes as damaging accusations continue.

The clash is the latest in a series of disputes between the two sides. Only days ago, CNMC dismissed a separate complaint concerning commercial content in La Revuelta, hosted by David Broncano, ruling that the programme could be considered cultural content.