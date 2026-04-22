WBD extends Giro d’Italia rights

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) has announced the extension of its exclusive rights to show the Giro d’Italia, Giro d’Italia Women and the best men’s and women’s Italian road cycling races for viewers in Europe and US.

The new deal between WBD and RCS Sport, lasting until at least 2029, extends WBD’s association with La Corsa Rosa, the season’s first Grand Tour, beyond 30 years after Eurosport first broadcast the race in 1998 across Europe.

Live television coverage will be provided to viewers in 50 markets in Europe on Eurosport with fans in the UK and Ireland able to watch races on TNT Sports. HBO Max will also offer live and on-demand streaming coverage of every major RCS race in USA and Europe, including in the UK following the platform’s launch in March.

Trojan Paillot, SVP Sports Rights Acquisitions and Syndications at WBD Sports Europe, commented: “Cycling is at the heart of our live multi-sport offer and no-one covers this sport like we do through unparalleled race coverage and rider storytelling. With a rich cycling heritage that spans multiple decades, we are recognised as the home of cycling and go-to destination for cycling’s greatest events including the Giro d’Italia and Giro d’Italia Women. By extending our rights to show the Giro d’Italia, Giro d’Italia Women and a whole host of premier Italian races, we have underlined our commitment to supporting the long-term growth of the sport. As a trusted partner to RCS and the Giro, we will continue to invest in enhancing our coverage and know we can attract the widest set of viewers around the world with this approach to help inspire the next generation of cycling stars.”

Paolo Bellino, CEO at RCS Sport, added: “We are proud to continue and strengthen a long-standing partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery, which for over thirty years has helped bring the Giro d’Italia and our races to millions of fans around the world with unparalleled reach. This is especially true in the European market—including the UK through TNT Sports—and in North America, thanks to the HBO Max platform. This agreement reaffirms the global value of our events and their growing appeal, across both men’s and women’s racing. Together, we will keep pushing the boundaries of cycling storytelling, building on the rich heritage of our competitions while showcasing the achievements of the sport’s new generation of champions. Our goal is to further expand our global fanbase and inspire new audiences to connect with cycling.”

The full list of races included in the RCS package acquired by WBD includes: