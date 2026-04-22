Loewe acquires Cabasse

Loewe Technology has announced the acquisition of Cabasse, the specialist in high-fidelity sound. Loewe says the transaction marks a key step in its ambition “to become the go-to benchmark in luxury electronics, bringing together exceptional design, cutting-edge engineering and acoustic performance within a cohesive premium ecosystem”.

Founded in 1950 in Brittany, Cabasse has established itself as one of the most respected names in the field of acoustic engineering, whilst Loewe has established itself as a benchmark for high-end entertainment.

Cabasse will continue to operate independently, preserving its brand identity, engineering autonomy and innovation roadmap. The company will remain based in Brest, France where it will continue its research, development and production activities.

Loewe will actively support Cabasse through targeted investments in talent, infrastructure and product development, while providing its international sales platform and marketing capabilities. The objective is to accelerate Cabasse’s international influence, while sustainably strengthening its growth and profitability.

At the heart of this acquisition is Cabasse’s proprietary technology portfolio, including advanced loudspeaker designs, digital signal processing solutions and a strong patent base. Loewe says it will build on these strengths to develop a new generation of high-end audiovisual products.

“Cabasse represents the essence of acoustic excellence,” commented Aslan Khabliev, CEO of Loewe Technology. “By bringing their exceptional expertise into the Loewe world, we are taking our audio capabilities to a whole new level.”

“Joining Loewe marks a new chapter in our history. We will continue to innovate from Brest, true to our heritage, while benefiting from a powerful international platform to accelerate our development,” added Arnaud Hendoux, Deputy CEO of Cabasse.

Financial terms were not disclosed.