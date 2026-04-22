Forecast: New TV OS to take 28% of European market by 2030

TV Operating Systems that did not exist in 2022 are forecast to control 28 per cent of the European TV operating system (OS) market by 2030, up from 21 per cent in 2025, according to Omdia’s TV Design & Features Tracker. This rapid shift underscores how TV brands are increasingly prioritising advertising revenue from the TV OS over traditional hardware revenue.

In Europe, Google TV currently leads with a 32 per cent share but will lose share gradually to three key competitors: V (formerly VIDAA), Titan OS and TiVo. These three platforms represent a growing group of independent operating systems that are successfully challenging Google TV in Europe.

Independent TV OS Revenue-Sharing Models

While these platforms differ in their origins, they share a common business philosophy that is highly attractive to European TV manufacturers seeking to protect their profit margins and brand identity.

Unlike Google TV, which largely keeps advertising and data revenue within the Google ecosystem, V, Titan OS and TiVo offer active revenue-sharing models. This allows TV brands to earn a continuous stream of income from home-screen ads and FAST channels long after the initial hardware sale.

All three systems are primarily Linux-based and utilise web-app architectures rather than native Android apps. This makes them significantly lfaster, often requiring less powerful, and more cost-effective hardware to run smoothly compared to the more resource-heavy Google TV. This is especially important in 2026, as memory prices have spiked over the last year. The European TV market is highly competitive with slim hardware margins. Adopting a lean OS allows manufacturers to use more affordable processors while still delivering a responsive, 4K-capable interface that avoids the lag often seen in entry-level TV sets.

Controlling Smart TV User Experience and European Content

These platforms provide TV manufacturers with greater control over the User Experience (UX) and viewer data. While Google TV enforces a strict, standardised look and keeps viewer insights for its own ad engine, these independent players allow brands like Philips (Titan) and Hisense (VIDAA) to maintain a distinct brand feel and access their own audience analytics.

Titan OS, being European-built, and TiVo have focused heavily on integrating local European broadcasters into a unified homepage. This content-first approach combines live TV and streaming more seamlessly and resonates better with traditional European viewing habits.

Titan OS and TiVo recently formed a strategic ad-sales partnership in Europe. This gives them the collective ad reach needed to attract major European advertisers, making their revenue-sharing promises more realistic for TV brands.

Omdia projects that Europe will reach an inflection point in 2028, when combined shipments of V, Titan OS and TiVo reach 11.9 million units. 57 per cent of this total volume is expected to be driven by Hisense and the rapid expansion of its V platform. By 2030, Omdia forecasts that V will reach 18 million units globally, with Europe accounting for 7 million units.

“At CES 2026, VIDAA OS underwent a major transformation,” commented Patrick Horner, Practice Leader, TV Set Research, Omdia. “The operating system is transitioning to a new name, V Home OS, to reflect its broader role beyond just televisions. A significant partnership with Microsoft was announced to integrate Copilot’s generative AI capabilities directly into the platform, enhancing the user experience with advanced AI services. The name change is part of the wider push by the company to position the platform to be an operating system that encompasses not only AI but also, eventually, acts as a shopping portal.”