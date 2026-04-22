Germany: DAZN to carry DFB.TV
April 22, 2026
The German Football Association ‘s (DFB) new pay-TV channel will be available via sporting streaming platform DAZN across Germany, Switzerland and Austria. starting at the end of May.
DAZN users will gain access to more than 250 live games per year as well as exclusive content and historical highlights of the national teams at no extra cost to their subscription
DFB.TV will launch on the eve of the DFB Cup Final on May 22nd. The streaming service will include both live streams and on-demand content. Among other things, live footage from the national team’s training camp in the USA for the 2026 World Cup will be shown.
In addition to covering the senior national teams, the service will also offer live broadcasts of the junior national teams, the second women’s Bundesliga, the final day of the amateurs and the regional leagues, and more.