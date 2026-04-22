France: Samsung TV Plus launches House of Creators

The House of Creators channel has launched on Samsung TV Plus in France, aggregating the content of some of the best French entertainment creators on connected TVs. House of Creators brings together eleven must-know talents from the French creator economy for its launch.

“We’re betting on launching a generalist, family-friendly creator channel, perfect for watching together,” commented Olivier Levard, President of House of Joy Studio. “Betting on linear TV means scheduling the right creator and the right content at the right time. We approach our programming with the same care as models like TF1 or ITV1.”

House of Creators is exclusively on Samsung TV Plus in France for three months, accessible directly from the remote control.

“Creator-driven content is one of the priority development areas for Samsung TV Plus. House of Creators is exactly what we want to offer: local, compelling, authentic content already loved by millions of French viewers,” added Antoine Chotard, Country Lead France & MENA, Samsung TV Plus.

By summer 2026, the channel will be rolled out across all other connected TV platforms and select internet set-top boxes.

“House of Creators is not an alternative to YouTube, it supports talents born on YouTube as they expand to other platforms. For those who don’t know them yet, it’s a gateway into their world. For those who already follow them, it’s a new way to find them from the couch, on the big screen, often together. We believe these audiences are additive,” concluded Levard.