ITVX signs in-car partnership with Xperi

ITV has announced a partnership with Xperi to launch ITVX, the commercial BVoD service, on the automotive video platform DTS AutoStage Video Service, Powered by TiVo. The agreement will see ITVX available in a wide range of BMW and Mini vehicles effective immediately, with additional vehicles from Mercedes-Benz receiving the services in the near future.

This marks ITVX’s first launch in the in-car entertainment distribution sector, building on the numerous different platforms where the service is currently available, including connected TVs, streaming platforms, mobile devices and gaming consoles. ITVX is technically enabled by utilising the existing ITVX platform for the in-car environment, delivering viewers a seamless experience.

ITVX is the first UK Public Service Broadcaster streaming platform to launch on DTS AutoStage Video Service which is designed to help automotive brands deliver an entertainment solution while retaining control of the user experience. By bringing live and streaming content together through simple, universal discovery, the service makes it easier for viewers to find, watch and enjoy programming without jumping between apps. Built on TiVo’s expertise in content discovery, global content partnerships and a proven commercial model, the service brings independent scale for partners across connected entertainment.

Akhila Khanna, ITV Distribution Director, commented: “This partnership with Xperi is a significant step for ITVX as we continue to expand our distribution reach into innovative new areas. We are excited to be one of the first major broadcasters to offer our content to owners of and passengers in BMW, Mini and Mercedes-Benz vehicles.”

Jeff Jury, senior vice president and general manager of immersive entertainment at Xperi, added: “ITVX is a hugely important streaming destination for UK audiences, and we’re excited to work with ITV to bring it into the car through DTS AutoStage Video, Powered by TiVo. As ITVX rolls out across BMW, Mini and Mercedes-Benz vehicles, this partnership will help more people enjoy ITV’s much-loved content in more moments, wherever their journey takes them.”