Spain: Netflix raises prices

Netflix has once again increased its subscription prices in Spain, introducing higher monthly charges across all plans without prior notice to customers. The revised tariffs apply immediately to new subscribers, while existing members will see the increase reflected in their next billing cycle.

The latest move underlines the streaming giant’s strategy of boosting revenue per user amid intensifying competition in the SVoD sector.

Under the new pricing structure, the ad-supported plan now costs €8.99 per month (up from €6.99), the standard ad-free plan rises to €14.99 (from €13.99), and the premium tier — which includes 4K and HDR streaming — now stands at €21.99 (up from €19.99).

The ad-supported standard package, priced at €8.99, allows streaming on two devices simultaneously, includes Full HD 1080p resolution and downloads on two devices. However, not all titles are available, with restricted content marked by a padlock icon.

The €14.99 standard plan removes advertising while retaining the same technical features. It also allows subscribers to add one extra member living outside the main household.

Meanwhile, the premium package at €21.99 offers Ultra HD resolution with HDR, simultaneous streaming on up to four devices, downloads on six devices and spatial audio. Customers may also add up to two extra members.

Netflix has also increased the cost of additional users. Previously, extra profiles were priced at €4.99 with adverts or €5.99 without adverts. These charges have now risen to €5.99 (+20 per cent) for ad-supported accounts and €6.99 (+16.7 per cent) for ad-free subscriptions.