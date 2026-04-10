Mantis‑AI acquires Futura Produções

Futura Produções has acquired Mantis‑AI to create Mantis Media Center, a unit that integrates Tier‑1 streaming technology with an intelligence layer that transforms video into structured data, unlocking operational scale and monetisation opportunities.

Mantis‑AI, which has already raised approximately $50 million (€42.6m), continues executing its structured growth plan and is preparing a new $65 million funding round with existing and new investors.

The new Mantis‑AI business unit begins operations immediately, as the two companies previously maintained partnership agreements and jointly developed technologies.

Vinicius Gholmie, CEO of Mantis‑AI, commented: “By acquiring Futura Produções, Mantis‑AI enters a new phase for the media industry. Video is one of the most valuable assets in media today, yet it remains largely unstructured for continuous value generation. By integrating Mantis‑AI’s intelligence layer with Futura’s infrastructure, we are moving toward transforming video into a more accessible, operational, and monetisable asset. Mantis Media Center reinforces our vision that all content holds permanent value to be unlocked. We are shaping the new media infrastructure standard for the next decade.”

Alexandre Zarich, CEO of Futura Produções, said: “We spent years refining video robustness and delivery at Futura, but we always knew the industry’s next leap would not be just about how content is delivered, but about what that content communicates in real time.”

“The union with Mantis‑AI expands the reach of our streaming engine by adding an intelligence layer that turns video into structured, actionable data. This integration transforms video into a manageable, context‑driven asset, creating a solid technological foundation for the future of content distribution and monetisation,” Zarich added.

The acquisition also establishes a new business unit to be led by Edmar Moraes. With experience at companies such as Nagra, Cisco, Kaltura, and SES, Moraes brings expertise in video infrastructure and global operations. After a career in the corporate market, he became an investor in Futura Produções, where he led the company’s expansion in Brazil and Latin America. With the integration into Mantis‑AI, he now leads the global expansion of the new business unit, Mantis Media Center.