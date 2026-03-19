HBO Max reveals Saver Plans for UK launch

New Saver Plans (only available via the HBO Max website) have been unveiled for customers in the UK looking to stream TNT Sports, which moves to HBO Max in the UK on the day it launches, or the full HBO Max entertainment offering and TNT Sports.

Viewerss in the UK who desire to sign up to HBO Max’s full entertainment offering and TNT Sports, can take advantage of savings when they select:

Viewers who only wish to purchase TNT Sports, can subscribe via HBO Max for a minimum 12-month term, saving £5 per month or £60 a year, when compared to the monthly plan.



Where to find HBO Max?

At launch HBO Max will be available direct from the HBO Max website. In addition, HBO Max launch partners include Sky and Prime Video.

HBO Max is now available for Apple Pre-Order and Google Pre-Registration in the UK & Ireland, and will be available on all major devices including select TVs, set-top boxes, streaming devices, mobiles, tablets, game consoles and platforms including Android, EE / BT TV, Fire TV, iOS, LG, PlayStation, Roku, Samsung, Virgin TV and Xbox. Subscribers will be able to create up to five personalised profiles, receive tailored recommendations and use features such as Continue Watching and, depending on their plan, offline downloads. Families will also be able to set up kid-friendly profiles with age-appropriate content and parental controls.

Content on HBO Max

For the first time, audiences in the UK and Ireland will be able to stream content from HBO, Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros Television, DC Studios and Max Originals, all in one place on HBO Max. At launch, the complete first season of 2025 Emmy, Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award Winning Max Original The Pitt (pictured) will be available to stream for the first time in the UK and Ireland, with episodes of the latest second season rolling out weekly. HBO Max will be the home of new HBO Original series, including Lanterns, based on the iconic DC title Green Lantern which premieres summer 2026, and the highly anticipated Harry Potter TV series. Within the first few months, subscribers will also have access to a range of new HBO Original Series including DTF St. Louis, Rooster and the third and final season of The Comeback and HBO Max will be the only place subscribers in the UK and Ireland can catch up on all seasons of the popular HBO Original Euphoria, before the arrival of its third season in April. In addition, an extensive range of the HBO and Warner Bros Television libraries – from Succession to Friends, The Sopranos to Game of Thrones and more, will be available in full, exclusively on HBO Max. Movie fans will also be able to enjoy the best of the box office including the Academy Award Winning One Battle After Another and Sinners as well as Superman, A Minecraft Movie, Dune: Part One and the entire Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings franchises.

HBO Max campaign set to go live in the UK & Ireland