Already available in over 110 territories worldwide and reaching some 128 million subscribers (as of Q3 2025), HBO Max offers a library of series, movies, documentaries and, via TNT Sports in the UK, live sport. For the first time, audiences in the UK and Ireland will be able to stream the exclusive collection of content from HBO, Warner Bros Pictures, Warner Bros Television, DC Studios and Max Originals, all in one place via HBO Max.

HBO Max, the SVoD service from Warner Bros Discovery (WBD), will go live in the UK and Ireland on March 26th, with subscription fees starting at £4.99 per month (for the Basic with Ads tier). Launch platforms for the service will include Sky and Prime Video.

HBO Max will also become the streaming home of TNT Sports in the UK, giving subscribers access to live sports content including football from the Premier League, Emirates FA Cup, Adobe Women’s FA Cup and UEFA Champions League; Gallagher Prem Rugby, Premiership Women’s Rugby, UFC, MotoGP, Grand Slam tennis, Grand Tour cycling and more.

It is expected that HBO content will remain on Sky for the time being per an existing deal – but only new seasons. For example, Sky subscribers in the UK will be able to watch the new season of Euphoria, but the only way to watch the first two seasons will be through HBO Max.

JB Perrette, CEO and President of Global Streaming and Games at WBD, commented: “After decades of delighting audiences in the UK & Ireland with our remarkable stories and brands, it’s a huge thrill to finally bring it all together on HBO Max, and also offer it directly to all consumers. Starting at just £4.99 per month or £5.99 for our complete entertainment offer – HBO Max brings the most differentiated and best streaming offer to market.”

Andrew Georgiou, President & Managing Director for WBD UK & Ireland and WBD Sports Europe, added: “Launching HBO Max in the UK & Ireland marks a significant moment for viewers here. HBO Max will offer them their most loved series and movies from HBO, Warner Bros. and DC Studios, alongside premium sports from TNT Sports in the UK, within an outstanding single destination for this great content and strong value proposition. Nowhere else will you be able to get The Pitt, House of the Dragon, Euphoria, Lanterns, Superman, One Battle After Another, as well as the eagerly awaited Harry Potter series, all together.”

Speaking on the Prime Video partnership, Elisabetta Carruba, Director of Channels, EMEA at Prime Video, said: “It’s exciting to welcome HBO Max to Prime Video in the UK as our newest subscription, and to continue growing our stellar entertainment offering. We’ve seen how much our customers in other territories love having access to subscribe to HBO Max and we’re very pleased to now give our customers in the UK access to the incredible selection of world-class series, blockbuster movies and more.”

HBO Max will be available on all major devices including TVs, set-top boxes, streaming devices, mobiles, tablets, game consoles and platforms including Android, EE / BT TV, Fire TV, iOS, LG, PlayStation, Roku, Samsung, Virgin TV and Xbox. The service will be available for pre-registration on the App Store and Google Play from March 12th.

Subscription options available at launch in the UK will include:

Basic with Ads (£4.99 /month ): Stream on two devices in Full HD

Standard with Ads (£5.99 /month) : Stream on two devices in Full HD, with 30 downloads

Standard (£9.99 /month ): Stream on two devices in Full HD, with 30 downloads, ad-free

Premium (£14.99 /month ): Stream on four devices in 4K with Dolby Atmos and 100 downloads, ad-free

TNT Sports Plan (£30.99/month): Including TNT Sports 1-4, TNT Sports Ultimate, live event feeds and TNT Sports Original Documentaries (limited to two of available streams)

Subscription prices in Ireland: