Prime Video, Leonine Studios close multi-year content deal

The deal includes titles such as The Housemaid (pictured) starring Sydney Sweeney, The Drama from A24 starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, and The Hunger Games – Sunrise on the Reaping. It also includes German productions from Leonine including Ein Fast Perfekter Antrag. Library titles include Asterix and Obelix, The Expendables and John Wick.

Leonine CEO, Fred Kogel, commented: “We are very pleased to continue our long-standing, successful collaboration with such a great partner as Prime Video in the coming years. The agreement, which includes our current major box office hit The Housemaid as the first film, underscores the outstanding quality of our programming and the confidence Prime Video continues to place in us as a top-tier content provider.”

Andreas Hartmann, Head of Licensing and Co-Production at Prime Video Germany, added: “With this multi-year agreement, we’re bringing high-quality feature films and premium content exclusively to our customers in Germany and Austria, from international blockbusters to successful German productions. This underscores our commitment to establishing Prime Video as the leading streaming service for premium entertainment.”