ITV: Nearly 15m streams for Six Nations

As the final weekend closed on the 2026 Guinness Men’s Six Nations, ITV has reported that it “dominated the tournament”, accounting for four of the top five performing fixtures.

Produced by ITV Sport Production, part of ITV Studios, the match between England and France on March 14th delivered a peak audience of 5 million viewers, with an average of 3.9 million on ITV1 and ITX, whistle to whistle. France won the game 48-46, meaning they clinched the Six Nations title for the eighth time after after Ireland ended Scotland’s hopes with victory in Dublin.

The highest peak audience of the tournament was Scotland’s win in The Calcutta Cup over England on February 14th which delivered a peak of 5.3 million viewers across ITV1 and ITVX.

The Six Nations has been streamed just under 15 million times across 10 matches on ITVX, up on last year’s digital performance.

The tournament also saw ITV introduce in-game ads for the first time.