Scotland’s win in The Calcutta Cup over England on February 14th in the Guinness Men’s 6 Nations has delivered ITV’s biggest peak audience of the year with 5.3 million viewers across ITV1 and ITVX – up from the peak of 5 million who watched England beating Wales on February 9th.

Produced by ITV Sport Production, part of ITV Studios, the fixture delivered an average of 4.8 million on ITV1 and ITX, whistle to whistle.

ITV’s coverage of and the Scotland vs England and Ireland vs Italy (shown earlier on the same day) secured ITVX’s biggest Saturday for over a year with 13 million streams. The four matches on ITV so far have been streamed 6.7 million times, which is up on last year.

ITV will broadcast all England matches for the tournament, with England taking on Ireland on February 21st on ITV1, ITVX and STV.