ITV: 5m watch England’s 6 Nations win over Wales

England’s victory over Wales in the Guinness Men’s 6 Nations on February 7th delivered ITV’s biggest peak audience of the year so far with 5 million viewers across ITV1 and ITVX.

Produced by ITV Sport Production, part of ITV Studios, the resounding 48 – 7 England win also secured the biggest sports audience of the year across all channels, with a 4.6 million average on ITV1 and ITX, whistle to whistle. Across all viewers, February was ITV’s best Saturday of television in 10 months.

ITV will broadcast all England matches for the tournament, with the Calcutta Cup fixture between Scotland and England taking place on February 14th, live on ITV1, ITVX and STV, from 4:10pm. ITV will also broadcast Ireland v Italy, live on ITV1, ITVX and STV from 1pm on the same day.

The 6 Nations tournament concludes on March 14th.