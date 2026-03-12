Global streaming alliance calls for proportionate EU audiovisual rule

Beyond Mainstream: A Global Streaming Alliance has submitted an open letter to the European Commission calling on policymakers to address how the Audiovisual Media Services Directive (AVMSD) is applied to specialised streaming services, warning that a blanket approach threatens to reduce content diversity and viewer choice across Europe.

Specialised streaming services expand the type of content European audiences can access, giving visibility to works that cater to specific genres, languages, communities and cultural expressions. They broaden the range of available programming, strengthening media pluralism and viewer choice. However, obligations such as content quotas and investment requirements can fundamentally conflict with the curated, thematic nature of specialised services.

In their letter, the coalition noted that “The streaming landscape has diversified significantly since the AVMSD’s last revision, yet the policy lens has largely remained focused on traditional broadcasters and large, multi-genre platforms. This creates a blind spot, not in the AVMSD’s text itself, but in how it is applied by Member States.”

When regulations designed for large, general entertainment platforms are applied uniformly, the effect is a structural penalty on editorial focus, ultimately hindering cultural diversity rather than promoting it. Additionally, inconsistent application of flexibility provisions across Member States leads to multiplying compliance costs, legal uncertainty, and increased barriers to market entry. The coalition emphasized it is not seeking deregulation but calling for proportionate application of existing rules.

Coalition members highlighted the impact on their ability to serve European audiences:

“While the regulatory landscape evolves beyond a one-size-fits-all model, AVMSD legislation could still end up inhibiting specialised platforms like Crunchyroll compared to mainstream platforms,” commented Gita Rebbapragada, Chief Operating Officer, Crunchyroll. “Our aim is to celebrate fan communities with unique content, and we respectfully ask the Commission to consider a framework that reflects and protects platform diversity so that we can avoid any disruption to consumer experience.”

“OUTtv currently distributes in several EU Member States, and we look forward to continuing to expand our offering to more European viewers,” said Brad Danks, CEO of OUTtv Media Global. “For specialised streaming services like ours, national localization and compliance standards can create disproportionate burdens that ultimately limit content availability. We are hopeful that the European Commission will apply these obligations more proportionately, enabling specialised streamers to broaden their offerings to more EU audiences.”

“We strongly welcome the efforts of the Beyond Mainstream Alliance in championing a more balanced and future-ready regulatory framework for streaming services,” added a company spokesperson of Zee Entertainment. “As the media landscape evolves, it is essential that regulation recognizes the diversity of platforms and avoids a one-size-fits-all approach that may unintentionally hinder innovation. A proportionate and equitable framework will not only safeguard industry growth but also ensure that viewers continue to benefit from a vibrant and competitive ecosystem. We believe this collective industry voice is both timely and necessary for sustainable progress.”