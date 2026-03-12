NOMADlife.tv expands NOMADslow.tv with FAST Channels TV

NOMADlife.tv has announced the continued expansion of NOMADslow.tv, a FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) channel dedicated to cinematic slow media, environmental storytelling, and immersive viewing experiences designed for connected televisions.

Built around the idea that screens can function as environments rather than interruptions, NOMADslow.tv transforms connected TVs into immersive windows of landscape, movement, and atmosphere. The channel features long-form cinematic programming rooted in slow travel, environmental observation, and atmospheric soundscapes, designed to accompany daily life rather than compete for attention.

Based in Montreal’s Mile-End district, NOMADlife.tv operates from a multidisciplinary creative studio where film, music, performance, and collaborative storytelling intersect. Founded by filmmaker Jason Rodi, the studio functions as both a production environment and creative laboratory. Through NOMADslow.tv, NOMAD extends its cinematic philosophy beyond physical space into homes, workplaces, hospitality environments, and cultural venues worldwide.

“Most media is engineered to compete for attention,” said cRodi. “We were interested in something quieter, work that lives alongside you and becomes part of the environment rather than interrupting it.”

To support the continued growth and distribution of NOMADslow.tv, NOMADlife.tv partnered with FAST Channels TV to provide the technical infrastructure behind its streaming operations. The channel is distributed across major connected-TV platforms including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, as well as web and mobile environments.

FAST Channels TV provides the fully managed infrastructure supporting NOMADslow.tv, including playout, OTT deployment, monetization, and global distribution.

“NOMADslow.tv demonstrates how independent creators can use FAST infrastructure to reach connected-TV audiences in new ways,” commented FAST Channels TV CEO Russell Foy. “By combining cinematic storytelling with streaming at scale, NOMADlife.tv has created a distinctive viewing experience that expands what FAST can offer.”

The platform combines ad-supported streaming with optional premium tiers, giving audiences access to NOMAD’s atmospheric programming while supporting sustainable long-form production. Alongside original NOMAD films, the platform features curated linear channels and on-demand programming aligned with its focus on duration, place, and environmental viewing.

Beyond streaming distribution, NOMADlife.tv collaborates with brands, destinations, and cultural institutions to develop long-form cinematic storytelling projects for streaming, hospitality environments, installations, and public spaces.

The launch of NOMADslow.tv reflects the continued expansion of FAST as one of the fastest-growing segments of connected-TV viewing, creating new opportunities for independent creators to reach global audiences.

The case study and further details are available here.