RTL Group: Streaming revenues up, Fremantle revenues down

RTL Group, the European entertainment network, has announces its audited results for the year ended December 31st 2025.

Group revenue was down 3.8 per cent to €6.01 billion, mainly attributed to lower TV advertising revenue and lower content revenue from Fremantle. Group revenue was down 4.3 per cent organically compared to 2024.

RTL Group’s digital advertising revenue was up 27.7 per cent to €517 million compensating 68 per cent of the decrease in TV advertising revenue.

Revenue at RTL Group’s content business, Fremantle, was down 9.4 per cent to €2.04 billion. This was mainly attributed to lower revenue from the entertainment business, especially in the US and the UK. Fremantle’s revenue decreased 9.1 per cent organically.

Streaming revenue was up 26.3 per cent to €509 million, driven by a significantly higher number of paying subscribers, increased subscription prices in Germany and rapidly growing advertising revenue on RTL+ in Germany and M6+ in France.

Distribution revenue was up 1.1 per cent to €358 million.