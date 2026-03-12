Research: US giants dominate European streaming

The European streaming market is under global pressure, reports Mediaivison. The shift in viewing has been dramatic: across the analysed markets, US services now capture around 75 per cent of all online viewing.

“What strikes me is how consistent the picture is across Europe. Regardless of market, US platforms hold a majority of online consumption. We are in the midst of a structural shift as the market turns online,” commented Fredrik Liljeqvist, Principal Analyst at Mediavision.

– This is a story not about what content people in Europe are watching, but where they are watching. Global streaming platforms provide the preferred viewing experience, and this has huge implications for the future of content distribution in Europe, adds Mark Harrison, Founder and Chief Content Officer at the DPP.

Finland stands out as the strongest market for local actors – accounting for 43 per cent of online viewing. Denmark follows at approximately 30 per cent. At the other end of the scale, Spain’s local services reach 19 per cent. The gap is explained by factors including the strength of domestic public broadcasting, local content production, and US actors’ presence and offerings on respective market.

The transition online has fundamentally reshaped viewing patterns across all analysed markets, shifting consumption towards global platforms. Fragmentation is increasing and competition for viewing time is intensifying.

“Local services remain central to national media ecosystems, but their position is becoming increasingly challenged. A relatively resilient traditional TV market still provides a strong foundation in many countries, yet the structural shift towards streaming means competition will intensify. For local players, maintaining share online will be key in the years ahead,” concluded Liljeqvist.