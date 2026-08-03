LaLiga and China Mobile Migu have signed an audiovisual rights agreement that will make Migu LaLiga’s exclusive New Media Partner in Mainland China for the next four seasons, from 2026/27 through 2029/30.

Under the agreement, fans across Mainland China will be able to watch all 380 LaLiga matches live each season on Migu through a freemium model. The rights package also includes highlights, VoD content and short-form clips, ensuring fans can catch up on key moments and enjoy additional LaLiga content throughout the season.

Migu’s coverage will include Chinese-language localisation of LaLiga’s international programming, alongside live broadcasts and additional content designed to bring Chinese audiences closer to the competition.

The agreement was formally signed at Migu’s headquarters in Beijing by Javier Tebas, President of LaLiga, and Shen Wenhai, Chairman of Migu.

“LaLiga is a top-tier global football league with mature operations, a deep fan base, and vast market potential. Migu and LaLiga have established a long-term, stable, and mutually beneficial partnership. Through this new exclusive rights agreement for the new cycle, Migu will join forces with LaLiga to further enhance the promotion, smart broadcasting, and fan services of LaLiga in China, catering to the diverse needs of fans and jointly opening up new opportunities for the league’s operations,” said Wenhai.

“We are very pleased to strengthen our relationship with China Mobile Migu through this new agreement. It comes at a particularly exciting time for LaLiga following the outstanding performances of our players at the World Cup, which reminded fans around the world of the quality and excitement that characterise LaLiga EA Sports. China remains a strategic market for LaLiga, and Migu’s scale, technological capabilities and deep understanding of Chinese audiences make it the ideal partner to build on this momentum. Withevery match available through Migu, Chinese fans will be able to follow these world-class players, clubs and rivalries throughout the entire season,” added Tebas.

The agreement strengthens LaLiga’s presence in one of the world’s most important sports and digital media markets and reinforces the league’s long-term commitment to growing its fanbase in China.