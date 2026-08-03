Consumers in the UK and US now spend almost 11 hours a day consuming media, but their media diet is about much more than screen time. Research from Ampere Analysis shows that rather than relying on a single source of entertainment, consumers are increasingly selecting from a rich menu of media depending on their mood, age and needs.

The company’s Attention Economy study reveals how increasingly diverse media diets are reshaping the modern entertainment landscape.

Key findings: How consumers choose between media

The average American and British adult spends 11 cumulative hours engaged with media products every day. This includes overlapping activities, such as using a phone while watching TV or streaming.

Streaming services (1:57), social media (1:46) and YouTube (1:35) attract the highest levels of daily media engagement.

Consumers build their media diets around different moods and needs. Streaming services are most often used for relaxation and immersion, YouTube for discovery and lifting users’ mood, while social media is used to relieve boredom or provide distraction.

Media diets also differ by age. Gen Alpha (11-15) spends the most time on YouTube (1:45) and gaming (1:56), while Gen Z (16-29) spends the most time on social media (1:54) and music services (1:20). Generation X and Baby Boomers spend relatively more time with streaming services, TV channels and live sports.