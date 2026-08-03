The BBC has announced Harsha Subramaniam as the Regional Director for South Asia. Subramaniam will lead on editorial content and business operations in the region, overseeing the BBC’s output across South Asia including the BBC World Service’s multiple language services.

The Regional Director is tasked with leading the BBC’s priorities in the region and enhancing opportunities for audience growth. Subramaniam will head up a unified, cross-functional regional leadership team, bringing together editorial heads and key operational departments, including Business Operations, HR, and Finance.

Fiona Crack, Interim Global Director, BBC News, commented: “I’m thrilled Harsha will be joining the BBC as the Regional Director for South Asia. He will lead our talented teams across this growing and distinctive market and brings a wealth of journalistic and technological experience to the role. We look forward to welcoming him.”

Subramaniam added: “I have long admired the BBC’s editorial values, its global reach across multiple languages and its position as the world’s most trusted broadcaster. South Asia, with its dynamic and diverse culture, presents an exciting growth opportunity for the BBC. I’m honoured to lead the BBC’s presence in the region, and I look forward to working closely with our talented colleagues here”

This announcement follows the appointment of Juliet Njeri as Regional Director for Africa, Richard Colebourn as Regional Director for Europe, and Kevin Ponniah as Director for the Americas.

Harsha Subramaniam is a seasoned media and technology executive with over 26 years of experience spanning print, television, digital, and AI. He is currently the Head of India Partnerships for TollBit. His career includes senior leadership roles at Meta, where he served as Head of Global Content Strategy and Head of News Partnerships for India. Prior to Meta, he spent a decade leading Bloomberg Media in India as Executive Producer and spearheaded the launch of Bloomberg TV India and Bloomberg-Quint. Earlier, he served as News Editor and primetime business news anchor for CNBC India.