The Incorporated Society of British Advertisers (ISBA) and Fifty5Blue have entered into exclusive discussions regarding investment in the continued growth of Origin, the UK’s cross-media measurement programme.

The two organisations are working to finalise an agreement which would see Fifty5Blue invest in Origin in order to accelerate its development, innovation and scale.

This is the next stage for Origin as it further establishes itself outside ISBA as its own company. ISBA will retain majority ownership; crucially, Origin will remain an industry-governed initiative and continue to be advertiser-led, with the priorities and needs of advertisers guiding its strategic direction.

This investment will support the delivery of Origin’s strategic roadmap, strengthen its technology and data capabilities, and underpin the expansion of its measurement services and commercial reach.

It comes at a strategically important moment for Origin, as the programme enters its next phase of development following general availability to advertisers last summer. The programme roadmap includes broader media coverage, advanced reporting and planning functionality, and greater interoperability to improve and support outcomes measurement and continued innovation.

Origin will continue to deliver against the World Federation of Advertisers’ cross-media measurement ‘North Star’ principles that have underpinned the programme since its creation: transparency, independence, privacy, comparability, and accountability. It remains supported by almost 70 organisations, including advertisers, media agencies, and inventory partners representing a host of different media.

Simon Michaelides, Director General of ISBA, commented: “Origin is a hugely important initiative for advertisers and remains a top priority for ISBA. The programme is critical to delivering a world-first in cross-media measurement, and therefore to marketing effectiveness.

“As Origin progresses into its next stage of development, we are delighted to partner with Fifty5Blue to accelerate the roadmap and meet advertiser needs. ISBA will continue to shape and control Origin’s strategy in partnership with the team at Fifty5Blue.”

Patrick Behar, CEO of Fifty5Blue, added: “Fifty5Blue hugely values its long-term partnership with the advertiser community, with ISBA, and with Origin. We are committed to supporting Origin’s mission with further investment to accelerate innovation for advertisers. This increased collaboration with ISBA is clear evidence of our focus on innovation and partnership across the entire media ecosystem.”

Both parties aim to reach agreement in September, with the transaction concluding in late November.