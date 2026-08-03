STV, the Scottish broadcaster, has announced a partnership with LG Electronics to make its free streaming service, STV Player, available on LG TVs across the UK.

STV Player is home to a catalogue of live and on-demand content from around the world, and, effective immediately, is available on LG TVs, projectors and monitors running webOS 25 software and above.

“It’s hugely important for us to have STV Player easily accessible on the platforms and devices that matter most to viewers, so this landmark partnership with one of the UK’s most treasured TV brands is a significant step. Every day, millions of households across the UK consume entertainment via an LG TV, and STV Player’s wide-ranging catalogue of free content is now at the fingertips of this crucial customer base. We’re delighted to be collaborating with LG and look forward to exploring more opportunities to grow our partnership in the future,” commented Richard Williams Managing Director of Audience (Video & Technology) at STV.

“At LG, our webOS platform is designed to make content discovery effortless and enjoyable by bringing the best live and on-demand entertainment directly to our users on TVs, projectors and monitors. We are excited to welcome STV Player to all devices running webOS 25 and above, enriching our ecosystem with a fantastic range of free dramas, sports, and factual programming for UK viewers, added James Thomas Senior Product Manager, Media Entertainment Solutions, LG UK

STV Player is the streaming home of ITV network content in Scotland. The service also offers UK original and international drama box sets, sport and factual entertainment to viewers across the UK.