LG Display is tapping into South Korea’s National Growth Fund for 1.5 Trillion Won (€0.9bn) which it will double with its internal resources. The 3 Trillion Won will go into next-generation organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technologies and production infrastructure as LG seeks to strengthen its technological leadership in the premium display market.

The company recently announced that it has been selected as a recipient of support under the ‘OLED Technology Leadership’ initiative of the second round of mega projects funded by South Korea’s National Growth Fund.

The investment will be focused on equipment and manufacturing infrastructure needed to apply next-generation premium OLED technologies.

Rather than expanding production capacity for volume growth, LG Display said it will prioritise differentiated technologies, including lower power consumption and thinner panel designs. The company aims to improve profitability by further shifting its business toward high-value-added products.

LG Display identified tandem OLED and low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) OLED technologies as key areas of focus. Tandem OLED technology improves brightness, lifespan and power efficiency by stacking multiple emissive layers within a display panel.

The company is also expanding OLED applications beyond smartphones into televisions, IT products, automotive displays and gaming monitors. LG Display said it intends to maintain its technological lead over Chinese competitors, particularly in the high-end segment.

As Chinese manufacturers continue expanding supplies of lower-cost OLED panels, LG Display aims to strengthen product and manufacturing technologies that are difficult for competitors to replicate.