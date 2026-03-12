March Madness free in 40+ countries on DAZN

DAZN, the sports streaming platform, will allow fans to watch the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) men’s and women’s basketball tournaments for free. The event, known worldwide as March Madness, features 68 US college teams across each of the men’s and women’s tournaments competing for the national title.

Selection Sunday takes place on March 15th, when the final teams are confirmed. The First Four opening round of the men’s tournament is March 17th-18th and of the women’s tournament is March 18th-19th, with the First Round taking place March 19th-20th and March 20th-21st for the men’s and women’s competitions, respectively. The tournaments continue until the championship games on April 5th for the women’s tournament and April 6th for the men’s tournament. The Final Four and the championship for the men will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana and for the women will take place at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

DAZN will be the only platform where fans in selected international territories can watch the tournament for free. This includes full replays throughout the event, making the action widely available to new and existing fans.

Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, said: “Global interest in US sport is rising fast, and DAZN’s worldwide platform is helping drive that growth. March Madness delivers drama, passion and unforgettable moments every year. Making it free to watch across many countries outside the US means even more fans can experience the excitement, and new audiences can discover one of the most thrilling basketball tournaments.”

Duke Blue Devils are tipped as the slight favourites over Michigan Wolverines to win the 2026 men’s title. Defending Champions The University of Connecticut Huskies are the favourites to take the women’s title.

DAZN will stream March Madness in: the UK, Ireland, Italy, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Iceland, Poland, Portugal, Belgium, Greece, Cyprus, Malta, Bulgaria and the Philippines. It will also be free in the Middle East and North Africa, including Algeria, Bahrain, Chad, Comoros, Djibouti, Egypt, Eritrea, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, the UAE and Yemen.