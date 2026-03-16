Arqiva wraps sale of Macquarie stake

Arqiva Broadcast Parent has completed the sale of Macquarie Asset Management’s 26.54 per cent stake in the company. The buyer, as has already been notified, is in funds managed by Polus Capital Management.

The transaction was previously disclosed in the company’s financial results for the six months ended December 31st 2025, published on March 2nd.

Arqiva also received formal notice that a fund advised by IFM Investors, a minority shareholder holding 14.84 per cent, has agreed to also sell its stake to Polus. The IFM sale remains subject to a pre-emption process. Upon completion, Polus’s combined equity interest in Arqiva will reach 41.38 per cent.

The company announced the reappointment of Scott Longhurst by Polus as Non-Executive Director of the Arqiva Board. The appointment follows the resignations of Susana Leith-Smith and Philip Hogan upon completion of Polus’s acquisition of the Macquarie stake.

Polus Capital Management is an investment management firm with approximately $14 billion in assets under management, including assets managed by its Cairn Loan Investments platform. The firm focuses on European and UK infrastructure investments across utilities, telecoms, power and energy sectors.