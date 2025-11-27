Macquarie sells off Arqiva stake

Macquarie Asset Management, on behalf of Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund II and other Macquarie-managed vehicles, has agreed to the sale of their interests in Arqiva, the UK’s main distributor of TV, radio and cellular signals.

Macquarie has been a long-term investor in Arqiva, which provides critical data, network, and communications services to media and utilities companies and is the sole UK provider of digital terrestrial television and national radio broadcast services.

During this period, Arqiva achieved milestones including becoming a market leader in smart utilities networks, with around 3 million smart energy and water meters installed, and the successful delivery of the Digital Switchover Project, one of the most transformative undertakings in UK broadcasting history which brought digital terrestrial TV to UK homes. Today, Arqiva’s infrastructure remains crucial for the UK’s digital resilience, reaching 98.5 per cent of the UK population through Freeview.