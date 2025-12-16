Report: Home screen ads boost advertiser outcomes

Xumo , a streaming platform joint venture between Comcast and Charter Communications, has released a report that highlights the power of connected TV (CTV) home screen ads to drive measurable business impact for advertisers. Prime Real Estate: Why the Home Screen is a Winning Address for Advertisers, provides survey data, a case study and best practices for advertisers to leverage with the prime ad real estate of the streaming era.

When people sit down to watch TV, 82 per cent of them do not always know what they want to watch. In addition, 65 per cent spend at least six minutes looking at options to watch. As the focal point when turning on the TV, home screen ads can be curated and delivered in contextually relevant ways to guide viewers to content they may like or create associations between brands and content collections.

This is why many advertisers are turning to home screen ads, including subscription streaming companies looking to drive app sign-ups, publishers driving viewers to specific shows and brands looking to build awareness through contextual relevance. Recent results from a streaming service ad campaign on Xumo devices showed that viewers exposed to home screen ads were more than twice (142 per cent) as likely to sign up compared to those who didn’t see them. Furthermore, 47 per cent of app sign-ups during the campaign were driven by home screen ads.

Home screen ads perform well because they are less disruptive to the viewing experience and stand out more compared to typical commercial breaks or banner ads that pop up on screen. In a survey, 58 per cent of respondents said home screen ads fit in seamlessly compared to standard video ads (50 per cent) or banners (44 per cent). Home screen ads were also viewed as a more unique and novel format by 59 per cent of respondents, much higher than banners (47 per cent) and standard video ads (44 per cent).

“Not all ad units are created equal. The most effective formats surround the content, are contextually relevant and give viewers an obvious next step – whether that’s launching an app, starting a new show or redeeming an offer,” commented Eli Zang, Head of Sales, Xumo Advertising. “Our research shows how home screen advertising, done right, can amplify the impact of a campaign while delivering a memorable user experience.”