Data: US nears universal 5G adoption

The global wireless industry continued its rapid expansion in the third quarter of 2025, with global 5G connections reaching 2.8 billion worldwide, according to data from Omdia and trade body 5G Americas.

North America remains one of the world’s most technologically advanced 5G markets, achieving exceptionally high adoption levels driven by strong consumer uptake and strong technological leadership, including enhanced 5G features that improve performance, efficiency, and real-world network intelligence for consumers and enterprises alike.

In terms of 5G penetration, the United States accounts for 341 million 5G connections against a population of 344 million – one of the highest 5G penetration rates globally. As a region, North America leads the world in 5G penetration reaching 363 million 5G connections in Q3 2025, representing early 95 percent of the region’s population. While Asia leads in absolute 5G volume—with 2 billion 5G connections today—North America leads in per capita 5G adoption, significantly outperforming the global average of 36 per cent.

“The US and North America continue to demonstrate leadership in the global 5G ecosystem,” said Viet Nguyen, President of 5G Americas. “High user adoption, broad device availability, and sustained investment in next-generation networks position the region at the forefront of innovation as we move to early 5G-Advanced capabilities. Over the next few quarters, we expect to see improved uplink performance, advanced MIMO, and integrated sensing and positioning that will further expand what 5G can deliver across industry, public services, and immersive experiences, while accelerating progress on the path to 6G.”

North America also continues to show strength in the Internet of Things (IoT), with 278 million connected cellular devices today. This figure is projected to rise to 459 million by 2030, a 65 percent increase that reflects growing adoption across manufacturing, logistics, utilities, and consumer electronics. Globally, cellular IoT subscriptions are expected to reach 5 billion by 2030, signaling expanding enterprise and industrial uses. Artificial intelligence is becoming a key enabler in this growth, helping operators and enterprises automate network operations, optimize traffic in real time, and unlock smarter IoT applications at scale.

“North American operators continue to invest in capabilities that will support enterprise transformation and next-generation services,” said Kristin Paulin, Principal Analyst at Omdia. “These efforts are creating a robust foundation for future innovation and sustained subscriber growth.”

Looking forward, North America’s 5G connections are forecast to grow to 867 million by 2030, more than doubling from current levels. This growth reflects a shift toward multi-device 5G environments, supporting advanced mobility, fixed wireless access, and a broad array of connected platforms.

Additionally, Fixed wireless access (FWA) continues to be a growing driver of multi-device adoption, expanding high-speed broadband choice for households and small businesses, particularly in markets where fibre deployment is limited or still underway. Globally, 4G LTE and 5G fixed wireless access accounted for 78.14 million connections at the end of Q3 2025, with a year-over-year growth rate of 27 per cent.

As of November 15th, 2025, there were 379 commercial 5G networks deployed worldwide, including 17 in North America, alongside 707 LTE networks globally. This infrastructure expansion is key to supporting skyrocketing demand for ultra-reliable, low-latency connectivity. Looking ahead, non-terrestrial networks including satellite connectivity are emerging as a complementary layer to terrestrial 5G, extending coverage to remote areas, supporting resiliency during emergencies, and enabling seamless service continuity across land, sea, and air.

The number of 5G and 4G LTE network deployments as of November 15th, 2025, are:

5G:

• Global: 379

• North America: 17

4G LTE:

• Global: 707

• North America: 17