Survey: Streaming subs seeking more value for money

More than half of global households (59 per cent) are worried about streaming annual price increases and, crucially, the majority think streaming platform price hikes (58 per cent) are unfair and unreasonable.

In such a sensitive environment, service providers should not take any measure of pricing power for granted. This is according to the EY decoding the digital home study, which surveyed 20,500 consumers on their attitudes toward technology, media and telecoms (TMT) experienced in the home across 14 countries: the UK, the US, Australia, Spain, Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, South Korea, Sweden and Switzerland.

New engagement strategies needed for streaming customers

Across all markets, streaming services continue to gain traction. The 1.8 billion paid monthly subscriptions worldwide are set to top 2 billion by 2029, although growth rates are set to flatten. Against this backdrop, competition remains intense. Households often subscribe to multiple paid platforms, but more than one-third (37 per cent) of survey respondents say they are interested in reducing how many platforms they pay for. This year, 38 per cent of households paying for streaming services have either cancelled or plan to cancel a service, up from 35 per cent last year.

Making savings still leads as a driver of cancellation, but other reasons are becoming more prominent. These include platforms lacking content they previously carried (12 per cent) and, as choice continues to broaden, preference for other platforms (12 per cent).

John Harrison, EY Americas Media and Entertainment Growth Leader, commented: “Streaming providers should focus on delivering greater value through bundled offerings, consistently updating their content libraries, and proactively identifying and engaging users who show signs of potential churn – such as decreased activity levels. By tailoring these strategies to different viewer segments and responding to early indicators of disengagement, providers can effectively reduce cancellation risks and strengthen long-term customer relationships.”

Demand for high-quality content is on the rise

Attractive monthly pricing remains the most decisive factor when consumers consider a new subscription. However, despite recent price hikes and consumer concerns about paying too much for content, streaming platforms can be encouraged from the finding that considerations other than cost are also now coming to the fore. Access to specific content (37 per cent), extensive content libraries (33 per cent) and original or exclusive content (28 per cent) are all growing in importance year-on-year.

Javi Borges, EY Global and Americas Media & Entertainment Sector Leader, said: “While higher investment in original content chimes with consumers sentiment, streaming platforms will need to proceed with caution because a commensurate uptick in production costs, government regulation and competitive intensity goes hand in hand with these strategies.”

Streaming sign-ups and cancellations are a deliberate mode of consumption

Sentiment from respondents reveals a fluctuating pattern – churn is often accompanied by resubscription to previously cancelled platforms. This year, 38 per cent of survey respondents have resubscribed to one or more platforms they previously canceled, up from 33 per cent last year. Yet these actions represent more than changing affiliations – many consumers have a fundamentally fluid relationship with streaming platforms.

Forty-two per cent of survey respondents rarely think about cancelling a platform once they sign up and a further 19 per cent subscribe via connectivity bundles, meaning they do not tend to make platform specific decisions. The remainder – 39 per cent – deliberately choose to ‘subscribe-watch-cancel-repeat’, whether to binge watch and pay fewer monthly charges, access a specific event or take advantage of discounted monthly rates for limited periods. Crucially, 56 per cent of households believe that streaming platforms should make it easier to consume content without the hassle of either subscribing or cancelling.

Harrison said: “By recognising and acting on these intentions, streaming platforms can unlock new routes to monetisation. Personalising value propositions, creating new pricing strategies and introducing new incentives could help them to either maximise short-term subscriptions or elongate customer lifetimes. With high-quality content playing a relatively greater role in adoption decisions, the outlook is positive for platforms with bold strategies.”

Sports content stands out as a fast-evolving space

Sports content is rapidly emerging as one of the most dynamic and fast-evolving areas with 37 per cent of survey respondents willing to pay to watch sports on TV, up from 35 per cent last year. Meanwhile, a third (33 per cent) have subscribed to a streaming platform in the last 12 months due to availability of live sports, coming at a time when major streaming platforms are moving into live boxing and mixed martial arts, challenging traditional monetisation models, such as pay-per-view. While demand for paid sports is growing, nearly half (49 per cent) of households face challenges – high prices lead (22 per cent), followed by difficulty finding and following preferred teams (11 per cent). This challenge is likely even more pronounced for ardent fans of multiple sports, which are more widely dispersed across multiple channels.

Borges said: “As sports fans increasingly seek out live sports events, streaming services that offer comprehensive and easy access to sports packages will set themselves apart in a crowded market. Meeting this demand means not only securing the rights to these events but also improving the viewing experience and making it more affordable and convenient for sports fans.”

Consumers call for greater transparency in AI generated content

AI has a multifaceted role to play in content experiences, from visual effects to optimisation. However, consumers are alert to AI’s potential to undermine the reliability of what they view online. That said, more than one in three (37 per cent) would appreciate AI that increases ad personalisation, with 25- to 34-year-olds particularly amenable to AI’s role here (representing 50 per cent of respondents). In addition, 39 per cent of survey respondents would find AI-assisted content management useful. Nevertheless, misgivings about AI’s role in content consumption mean that households are emphatic about action they want to see taken, with 71 per cent believing AI content should be clearly labelled to avoid confusion.

Harrison added: “While there are clear signs that consumers value AI as part of their content experience, demand for responsible AI is rising. It is vital for service providers to take note of these sentiments and work on frameworks and approaches to AI that reassure and ultimately safeguard end users.”