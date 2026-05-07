India: Amazon MX Player merging with Prime Video

Amazon MX Player is set to unify with Prime Video in India, bringing together a selection of exclusive and original content across free and paid streaming under one destination.

With the unification of the two streaming services, Prime members will be able to access a wide selection of originals and exclusives across devices with the choice to watch with ads or go ad-free. For customers seeking free entertainment, the service will offer a wider selection of AVoD content, in addition to offering seamless experiences to subscribe to Prime.

Gaurav Gandhi, Vice President, Asia-Pacific and ANZ, Prime Video, commented: “Our focus at Prime Video has always been to bring authentic stories that reflect the diversity of our audiences. With the integration of Amazon MX Player’s expansive original slate and audience scale, our collective offering is bigger and stronger than ever — making Prime Video the one-stop destination for quality entertainment, for every customer in the country. Amazon MX Player has built remarkable engagement through a diverse library, and bringing it together with Prime Video’s iconic stories means we can keep serving our customers with the largest selection of exclusive and original content from India and around the world,” he added.

Girish Prabhu, Vice President & Head, Amazon Ads India, added: “The unification of Amazon MX Player with Prime Video is a gamechanger for advertisers in India. We’ve created a single streaming destination that reaches audiences across the entire spectrum — from free ad-supported viewers to Prime members — enabling true full-funnel advertising on an unprecedented scale. Advertisers now have access to the most relevant and high-performing ad formats, all powered by trillions of shopping, browsing, and streaming signals, transforming every impression into measurable business outcomes, making Prime Video the most comprehensive video advertising service in Indian streaming.”

The Amazon MX Player app on Android will continue to serve its native local player and streaming AVoD users for free, with a rebranded identity and a dedicated Prime Video experience, with an option for customers to subscribe to Prime and unlock a wider selection. The Amazon MX Player app on iOS, Living Room and web apps will redirect all customers to Prime Video, where they can access content from both services.