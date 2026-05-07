DAZN to show all Ligue 1 in Spain

DAZN, the sports streaming platform, will broadcast France’s Ligue 1 McDonald’s in Spain following a new multi-year agreement with LFP Media.

DAZN is already the official broadcaster of the top-flight French football league in markets including Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium and Japan. Through this partnership, Ligue 1 football will also be available exclusively in Spain via DAZN.

For the first time since the 2017/18 season, fans in Spain will be able to watch every match in the competition, with at least two matches per round featuring Spanish-language commentary.

Coverage on DAZN will begin on May 13th with the clash between second-placed Lens and league leaders and reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain. The match will be available completely free on the platform simply by registering with an email address. The final round of the season will also feature several standout fixtures, including Olympique Lyonnais vs Lens, Marseille vs Rennais, and the Paris derby between Paris FC and PSG.

With this latest partnership, DAZN further strengthens its football offering in Spain. Fans can already enjoy 5 LaLiga matches per round on DAZN (across 35 of the 38 matchdays, in addition to the free-to-air match every weekend), as well as every Premier League, Serie A and Bundesliga fixture — and now the French domestic championship too.

Thanks to this new agreement, Ligue 1 McDonald’s continues to expand its global footprint and is now available across 216 territories through 51 international partners.

Óscar Vilda, CEO of DAZN Iberia, said: “The addition of Ligue 1 McDonald’s to our offering is another step forward in our commitment to bringing the very best of European football to fans in Spain. With this acquisition, DAZN strengthens its position as the only destination where fans can follow all five major European leagues in one place and in an accessible way, reinforcing our status as the leading platform for football fans.”

All subscribers to DAZN’s Football and Premium plans will be able to access Ligue 1 without needing to make any changes to their subscription.