Research: Microdrama apps gaining mobile viewing time

Research from Omdia highlights a significant shift in mobile viewing habits in the US during 2025, with microdrama platforms experiencing substantial growth in engagement while traditional streaming services such as Netflix, HBO Max and Disney+ saw declines in daily mobile usage during the final quarter of the year.

Speaking at the DTG Summit in London, María Rúa Aguete, Head of Media and Entertainment at Omdia, shared insights from Omdia’s analysis of Sensor Tower data. The findings reveal that microdrama apps such as ReelShort, FlickReels and DramaBox posted strong gains in average daily mobile viewing time in Q4 2025, driven by growing consumer demand for short-form, mobile-first entertainment.

ReelShort emerged as the standout platform, with its average daily mobile usage nearly tripling from 12.8 minutes per day in Q1 2025 to 35.4 minutes per day in Q4 2025. By the end of the year, ReelShort’s daily engagement levels had surpassed several major streaming platforms on mobile.

A key driver of ReelShort’s growth was its aggressive marketing strategy, including a $500,000 TikTok campaign in October 2025 – the platform’s largest weekly expenditure on social media marketing in 2025. This, combined with the release of new content in Q4, fueled its rapid rise in daily usage.

Rua Aguete noted: “Microdrama platforms spend more on social media marketing campaigns than on content production. For example, the cost of producing 90 minutes of content is approximately $100,000, highlighting the strategic focus on audience acquisition through digital platforms.”

Other microdrama platforms also recorded notable growth. FlickReels increased its average daily mobile viewing time from 20.2 minutes in Q1 to 23.2 minutes in Q4, while DramaBox rose from 18.0 minutes to 21.8 minutes over the same period.

In contrast, traditional streaming platforms saw mobile engagement soften in Q4 2025. Netflix’s daily mobile usage declined from 35.9 minutes in Q1 to 34.7 minutes in Q4. HBO Max fell from 30.2 minutes to 27.9 minutes, while Disney+ dropped from 26.2 minutes to 23.1 minutes.

Speaking at the Summit, Rúa Aguete said: “Microdramas are rapidly becoming one of the most disruptive new segments in digital entertainment. Consumers increasingly want highly engaging, mobile-first storytelling that fits naturally into short viewing sessions throughout the day. Streamers like Netflix and Disney are aware of this trend and have launched vertical content strategies to adapt.”

She added: “The remarkable rise of ReelShort demonstrates that mobile-native entertainment platforms are now competing directly for consumer attention with some of the world’s largest streaming services. While traditional streaming remains dominant on connected TVs and in long-form viewing, mobile consumption habits are evolving quickly and traditional streamers need to adapt.”