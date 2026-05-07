Data: FTTP now covers 82.9% of UK premises
May 7, 2026
Point Topic has released its regular update on fixed broadband availability in the UK, tracking the progress to the end of Q1 2026. The analysis is based on its broadband availability dataset which covers all 1.7 million UK postcodes.
Key headlines include:
- At the end of Q1 2026, the overall FTTP coverage, including Openreach FTTP network, altnets, Virgin Media O2’s fibre network and KCOM was 28.1 million premises (82.9 per cent of the UK total, compared to 80.5 per cent at the end of Q4 2025).
- The number of FTTP premises went up 3 per cent q-o-q, with the growth slightly accelerating from 2.2 per cent in the previous quarter. Gigabit coverage (including Docsis3.1) was 89.3 per cent.
- Openreach FTTP footprint stood at 22.1 million premises, up 6.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter. Their legacy networks covered 11.1 million premises, down by 8.8 per cent .
- 13.4 million premises had access to two or more FTTP networks (up by 6.7 per cent since the previous quarter). Almost 2.5 million premises were covered by 3+ fibre networks.
- Several local authorities experienced notable growth in FTTP premises, with standout increases including Na h-Eileanan Siar (81.6 per cent ), Harlow (39 per cent ), Warwick (22.7 per cent ), and South Tyneside (21.3 per cent ).
- Nationwide 2.8 million premises could choose between two or more ﬁbre altnets, compared to 2.5 million in Q4 2025, but Point Topic expects the overbuild to be slowing down due to cost pressures and consolidations.