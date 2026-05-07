Orange Spain launches Vuela TV

Orange Spain has unveiled Vuela TV, a new low-cost TV platform aimed at expanding access to premium entertainment across Spanish households.

The launch comes on the heels of Movistar Plus introducing a reduced-content version of its own TV service in an attempt to attract a broader customer base, signalling growing competition in Spain’s streaming and pay-TV market.

Vuela TV will offer more than 90 live television channels, including film, drama, sport and documentary content, alongside all Spanish DTT channels. The service will also include access to more than 50,000 on-demand titles.

Among the channels available are Star Channel, Warner TV and Calle 13. Football fans are also being targeted through coverage of LaLiga Hypermotion and Primera Federación, including every match from Spain’s second division and selected fixtures from each round of the Primera Federación. Supporters in Extremadura are expected to benefit particularly from coverage of AD Mérida matches.

The platform includes several premium-style features despite its low monthly cost, such as live pause and rewind controls, personalised user profiles, parental controls, real-time statistics and cloud recording storage of up to 350 hours.

Orange customers will be able to access the service for €6.99 per month without requiring a decoder, with the platform available through smart devices and web browsers via a dedicated application.