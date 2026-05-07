Arsenal UCL semi-final sets Virgin Media broadband traffic record

Virgin Media O2 has recorded the biggest broadband traffic spike in its history, as millions tuned in to watch Arsenal beat Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League semi-final on Prime Video on May 5th.

Peak downstream traffic was up 17 per cent on an average Tuesday evening, making it the highest traffic event ever recorded on Virgin Media’s broadband network.

That figure was 4.2 per cent higher than the previous peak set during Liverpool’s Champions League clash against Real Madrid on November 4th 2025, underlining the huge demand major live streamed sporting events place on broadband networks.

Record-breaking traffic levels reflect the continued growth in live streaming consumption across the UK, with households increasingly watching major sporting moments in ultra-high definition, sometimes across multiple devices at the same time.

Jeanie York, Chief Technology Officer at Virgin Media O2, commented: “Live sport is one of the biggest drivers of broadband traffic in the UK and last night’s Champions League semi-final set a record on our network. As more people stream the biggest sporting moments from home, reliable, high-capacity connectivity has never been more important. Our network is built to handle these huge spikes so customers can keep watching without interruption.”